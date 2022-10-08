Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed said batsman Agha Salman should not be called an off-spinner as he is only a part-time bowler.

He added that Pakistan need to stop this habit of picking bowlers “who can also bowl a bit”.

Salman has represented his country in two Tests, where he has amassed 83 runs, which includes a top score of 62, at an average of 20.75.

He has also played three ODIs and scored 101 runs, which includes a career-best knock of 50 not out, at an average of 101.

“He is not an off-spinner but here we induct players who can also bowl a bit and it needs to be stopped,” Tauseef told Cricket Pakistan.

The 28-year-old was not selected for Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series against England and isn’t part of the T20 World Cup as well.

The men in green are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch. They started on a high as they cruised to a 21-run win over Bangladesh.

They will them feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

