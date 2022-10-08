Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed said Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique has shut everyone up with his performances at the international level.

There was a lot of doubt about whether Shafique would succeed, given that he did not have a lot of domestic experience.

However, in the seven Tests he has played, he has amassed 736 runs, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

Having started his career with a bang, Tauseef said the 22-year-old’s critics can’t talk anymore.

“There were talks that he was promoted to [the] international level without prior domestic performance but now he has shut everyone [up] and no one must point out whether he has experience or not,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently in the midst of a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.

They will then take part in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Can’t bowl for long periods, Tauseef Ahmed feels Pakistan bowler is not suited for Test cricket

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1738 ( 54.59 % ) No! 1446 ( 45.41 % )

Like this: Like Loading...