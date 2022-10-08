Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-spinner Tauseef Ahmed said it has been brilliant to see opener Abdullah Shafique batting the way he has in Test cricket.

Shafique is only in the infancy of his career, but has already made a big impact as he has accumulated 736 runs in seven Tests, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

What makes his performances even more impressive is the fact that he is able to stay “cool and calm” under pressure.

“The way Abdullah Shafique batted, it was brilliant. So cool and calm,” Tauseef told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now taking on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch.

Afterwards, they will feature in the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

