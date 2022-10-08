Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tauseef Ahmed feels Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz is not capable of bowling for longer periods, which makes him ineffective in Test cricket.

While he acknowledged that Nawaz has been taking wickets, he pointed out that being able to bowl long spells in very important for spinners in the longest format.

Nawaz has featured in five Tests to date and taken 15 wickets at an average of 27.20.

“I will also talk about Mohammad Nawaz, yes he took wickets and it’s appreciable but he is not a spinner who can bowl for a longer period,” Tauseef told Cricket Pakistan.

The 28-year-old recently featured in Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series against England, where he picked up five wickets at an average of 38.60.

Pakistan are now playing a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which is taking place in Christchurch.

The men in green have also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t call him an off-spinner, Tauseef Ahmed on Pakistan part-time bowler

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1729 ( 54.47 % ) No! 1445 ( 45.53 % )

Like this: Like Loading...