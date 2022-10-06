Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls with aggression and constantly leads from the front.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has established himself as one of the top seamers in the world due to his ability to take wickets regularly.

Currently, he is sidelined with a right knee ligament injury that forced him to miss the Asia Cup and seven-match T20 series against England.

Saqlain admitted that the team have missed the “inspirational” speedster, but he is expected to return for Pakistan’s T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

“He is aggressive, inspirational and leads from the front,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan have also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: No one will work with him, Tauseef Ahmed worried about Pakistan bowler with noticeable problems

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1707 ( 54.31 % ) No! 1436 ( 45.69 % )

Like this: Like Loading...