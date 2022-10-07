Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former spinner Tauseef Ahmed has slammed the Pakistan team management for benching veteran middle order batsman Fawad Alam.

Fawad was picked for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but only featured in the second Test, where he made scores of 24 and 1.

However, Tauseef was in disbelief that the 36-year-old was not part of the playing XI for the first Test, especially considering how good his form was just a few months back.

“I can’t understand the reason behind benching Fawad,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

They are now taking on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch and started with a 21-run win over Bangladesh.

Pakistan have also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

