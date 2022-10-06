Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Tauseef Ahmed has advised Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan to watch his front foot as it is not landing properly.

This is the latest issue regarding Sajid the former off-spinner has spotted.

The 29-year-old had been part of the Test side during Yasir Shah’s absence, but he endured a torrid time in the three-Test series against Australia as he finished with four wickets at an average of 119.25.

As a result, he was axed from the side for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as Yasir returned.

“The way he turns, his front foot landing is not proper,” Tauseef was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

They will now take on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

