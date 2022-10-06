Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Tauseef Ahmed said Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan should have remained in the Test team instead of being dropped after one bad series.

Sajid was part of the team’s spin attack with Nauman Ali, but put up a poor performance against Australia, where he claimed four wickets in three Tests at an average of 119.25.

He was subsequently axed for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as veteran spinner Yasir Shah returned to the side.

However, Tauseef did not agree with the decision to remove the 29-year-old, saying he “could have easily played in Sri Lanka”.

“Team management dropped him after a bad performance against Australia, but he could have easily played in Sri Lanka, he should have stayed with the side,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just finished playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

Their next assignment will see them go up against New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

