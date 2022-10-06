Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Tauseef Ahmed said there is something “not correct” with Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan’s non-bowling arm.

Sajid has played seven Tests for Pakistan and taken 22 wickets at an average of 37.81.

However, following a dismal series against Australia, where he took four wickets in three Tests at an average of 119.25, he was dropped for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Away from the team now, Tauseef said the 29-year-old needs to fix the issues with bowling action.

“His non-bowling arm is not correct,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently featured in a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

Their next assignment will be a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

