Tauseef Ahmed is worried about Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan as he believes there will be no one to work with him at the National High Performance Centre.

Sajid was dropped from the Test team following a disappointing performance against Australia, where he snapped up four wickets in three Tests at an average of 119.25.

With Yasir Shah returning to the side, the 29-year-old was subsequently dropped for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Having noticed certain problems with Sajid’s bowling, Tauseef wants to ensure he will be looked after properly and get the help he needs to rectify the issues he has. However, the former off-spinner doesn’t have much confidence that this will happen.

“Who [will] be working with him at the academy? No one,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently faced England in a seven-match T20 series, which they lost 4-3.

They will now take on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series, which will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

