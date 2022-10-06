Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed insisted he never said Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan had a suspect bowling action.

Sajid had been a regular face in the Test side while Yasir Shah was injured, but he was dropped for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He last played for Pakistan in their three-Test series against Australia, where he had a disappointing campaign as he finished with four wickets at an average of 119.25.

“I never said he had suspected bowling action,” Tauseef, a former off-spinner, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green recently played a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

They will now face New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

