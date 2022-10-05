Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ex-spinner Tauseef Ahmed has lashed out at batting coach Mohammad Yousuf, saying he is not required with the Pakistan team.

There is speculation that Yousuf may become the national team’s permanent batting coach.

However, Tauseef pointed out that the legendary batsman should be helping develop players’ skills at the National High Performance Centre.

“You are required in the academy, not with the team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just faced England in a seven-match T20 series, which they lost 4-3.

They will now take on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Get him back now, Tauseef Ahmed tells Mohammad Yousuf to use his power and pick Pakistan middle order player again

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1653 ( 54.34 % ) No! 1389 ( 45.66 % )

Like this: Like Loading...