Former off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed has told batting coach Mohammad Yousuf to use the power and authority he has to get middle order batsman Asad Shafiq back in the team.

Shafiq has not played for Pakistan since August 2020, but has been active on the domestic circuit since then.

Despite once being a key member of the Test side, Shafiq has not been given an opportunity to revive his international career.

Tauseef noted that if Yousuf has no interest in recalling the 36-year-old, then he should select another batsman who can help resolve the problems Pakistan have had with their middle order.

“Now he has power, call him back or someone else who is solid in the middle order,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafiq recently represented Balochistan in the National T20 Cup, where he amassed 197 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.62 and a strike-rate of 128.75.

The Pakistan team just took on England in a seven-match T20 series, which they lost 4-3.

They will now go up against New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series, which will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

