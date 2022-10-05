Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former spinner Tauseef Ahmed has asked batting coach Mohammad Yousuf why he said veteran batsman “Asad Shafiq is technically solid” if he has no intentions of recalling him to the Pakistan team.

Shafiq was a regular member of Pakistan’s Test squad a few years ago, but he ultimately got dropped in August 2020.

Despite having played domestic cricket in Pakistan, the 36-year-old has not managed to earn his spot back.

“He used to say Asad Shafiq is technically solid,” Tauseef was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafiq recently featured in the National T20 Cup and scored 197 runs in eight matches for Balochistan at an average of 24.62 and a strike-rate of 128.75.

The Pakistan team recently played a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

They will now face New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

