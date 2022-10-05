Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed has launched a verbal attack against batting coach Mohammad Yousuf, asking whether he solved Pakistan’s middle order problems.

The issue with Pakistan’s middle order batsmen has been a lingering issue for quite some time and has become one of the team’s most notable weaknesses.

With speculation about Yousuf potentially becoming batting coach on a permanent basis, Tauseef wants him to answer why he hasn’t managed to fix one of the glaringly obvious problems the Pakistan team has.

“Are [the] middle order woes solved?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just finished taking part in a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

They will now be on their way to New Zealand to face the Black Caps and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: What’s your contribution, Tauseef Ahmed angry Mohammad Yousuf may become Pakistan’s permanent batting coach

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1613 ( 54.55 % ) No! 1344 ( 45.45 % )

Like this: Like Loading...