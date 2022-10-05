Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former spinner Tauseef Ahmed has asked where Pakistan Test batsman Asad Shafiq is following his prolonged absence from the national team.

Shafiq was once an integral part of the middle order and seen as an anchor due to his experience and ability to thrive under pressure.

However, since being dropped from the Test side in August 2020, he has not been given another chance.

“Where is Asad Shafiq?” Tauseef was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, the 36-year-old represented Balochistan in the National T20 Cup and scored 197 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.62 and a strike-rate of 128.75.

The Pakistan team recently played a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

They will now take on New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why does every former player want a big post, Tauseef Ahmed blasts Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf

Should Pakistan recall Asad Shafiq? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Asad Shafiq? Yes! 853 ( 76.78 % ) No! 258 ( 23.22 % )

Like this: Like Loading...