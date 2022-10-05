Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-spinner Tauseef Ahmed is angered that Mohammad Yousuf might become Pakistan’s permanent batting coach, asking what his contribution has been thus far.

Yousuf had been helping players at the National High Performance Centre before joining up with the national team.

While this is not on a full-time basis yet, there is a possibility this may happen in the future.

However, Tauseef doesn’t understand why Yousuf deserves the role, especially since he can’t see what the legendary batsman has done to earn it.

“I have been hearing that he is becoming a permanent batting coach; I want to ask, what is his contribution?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan just finished playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

Their next assignment will be a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Where is he, Tauseef Ahmed on forgotten Pakistan middle order anchor

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1612 ( 54.53 % ) No! 1344 ( 45.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...