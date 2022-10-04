Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed has blasted national team batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.

He questioned why former players like the legendary batsman “want to have a bigger post”.

He added that Yousuf should be doing his job of helping develop players at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) instead of being with the Pakistan team.

“Why does every former player in our country want to have a bigger post?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green recently played a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

They will now head to New Zealand to take part in a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

