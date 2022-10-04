Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Javed Miandad has given Babar Azam’s captaincy his seal of approval, saying the 27-year-old should lead the national team until he retires.

Azam captains his country in all three formats, and Miandad believes that he has done a good job so far.

In addition to this, the added responsibility and pressure has not majorly impacted his batting as he still makes big scores regularly.

“Babar Azam is mature now. He should be the captain of the team until he retires from the game,” Miandad said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam just finished playing in the seven-match T20 series against England and amassed 285 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 143.21.

The men in green will now be in action against New Zealand and Bangladesh, with the T20 tri-series taking place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also named their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: See how he leads from the front, Javed Miandad on stylish Pakistan batsman performing brilliantly

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1569 ( 54.84 % ) No! 1292 ( 45.16 % )

Like this: Like Loading...