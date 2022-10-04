Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic batsman Javed Miandad admitted that he is impressed with the bat Pakistan captain Babar Azam is leading from the front.

Azam regularly scores runs, which has led to him being classed as one of the elite batsmen in the game right now. He is also regularly included in the illustrious Fab Four by current and former players.

Miandad noted that it is important that the 27-year-old carries on “performing brilliantly” as if he stops doing this, it could potentially lead to his downfall.

“He led the team brilliantly. The most important thing is he is performing brilliantly himself. He leads from the front. Often, if a captain doesn’t perform, it can affect the team negatively and it leads to his downfall,” Miandad said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently featured in the seven-match T20 series against England, where he made 285 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 143.21.

He will now lead his side in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

