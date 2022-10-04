Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has become Sri Lanka’s “main weapon” as he has been taking wickets non-stop.

Azam, who made the comments while speaking to reporters as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, went up against Jayasuriya when his side took on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series in July.

The 30-year-old took 17 wickets, which included two five-fors, at an average of 24.35.

Overall, he has claimed 29 wickets in three Tests, which includes four five-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.37.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their seven-match T20 series against England, where he made 285 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 143.21.

He will now captain the team in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Nothing stopping him from being one of the best openers in the world, Babar Azam backs Pakistan batsman to reach the very top

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1467 ( 55.72 % ) No! 1166 ( 44.28 % )

Like this: Like Loading...