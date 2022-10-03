Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja insisted that he doesn’t interfere in team selection, even though he has the right to do it.

There has been a lot of talk about certain positions within the team and the players picked to fill those spots.

However, Ramiz made it clear that he is focused on running the PCB and the overall improvement of cricket in Pakistan, which is why he has not gotten involved in any selection matters related to the national team.

“I have not interfered in team selection, even though I can do it. It is my right,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green recently played a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lost 4-3.

They will now travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: What a talent he is, 161.3 kph pace maestro Shoaib Akhtar on super special Pakistan batsman

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1222 ( 61.1 % ) No! 778 ( 38.9 % )

Like this: Like Loading...