Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his admiration for captain Babar Azam, saying what a talent he is.

Azam is, without a doubt, one of the top performers in the world, with many even saying he has the best looking cover drive in international cricket.

The 27-year-old led his side in the recently concluded seven-match T20 series against England, where he made 285 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 143.21.

With Azam having performed well all over the world and in each of the three formats, Akhtar knows he is destined for greatness.

“What a talent he is,” the Rawalpindi Express, who still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled at 161.3 kph, said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now fly to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

