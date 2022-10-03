Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said it’s good to see that opening batsman Abdullah Shafique has the hunger and desire to prove that he belongs in the national team.

Shafique has become one of Pakistan’s first-choice openers in Test cricket, where he has excelled since making his debut in November 2021.

The 22-year-old has featured in seven Tests to date and amassed 736 runs, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

Having made a fine start to his Test career, Azam wants to see Shafique continue stamping his authority, especially when the team plays in tough conditions.

“As a youngster, when you prove yourself and perform in tough conditions and difficult tracks, then it’s good,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam led Pakistan in their seven-match T20 series against England, where he accumulated 285 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 143.21. Despite his efforts, his side lost 4-3.

He will now feature in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

