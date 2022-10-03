Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said opening batsman Abdullah Shafique was “on a different level” during his standout Test series against Australia earlier this year.

Shafique staked his claim as a Test opener in that series and showed that he had the toughness and skills needed to shine at the highest level.

In that three-Test series, the 22 year-old accumulated 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

Overall, he has scored 736 runs in seven Tests, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

Azam noted that the youngster’s confidence was sky-high against the Baggy Greens and wants him to maintain it in future series.

“His confidence was high after performing against Australia so he was on a different level,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam captained Pakistan in their seven-match T20 series against England, where he has amassed 285 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 143.21.

The men in green will now face New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series, with all the games being held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

