Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Veteran Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said opener Abdullah Shafique is up to the task in Test cricket after making a strong start in the format.

Shafique has amassed 736 runs in the seven Tests he has played so far, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

Given the 22-year-old’s meteoric rise to stardom, Fawad sees something very special in him.

“Special credit to Abdullah Shafique for [being] up to the task,” he said on Twitter.

Fawad, meanwhile, is going through a rough patch of form with the bat as he mustered 25 runs in the one Test he played against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Pakistan are playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 3-3.

Afterwards, they will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Classy and organised, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan batsman who doesn’t buckle under pressure

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1096 ( 66.02 % ) No! 564 ( 33.98 % )

Like this: Like Loading...