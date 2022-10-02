Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said opener Abdullah Shafique is so calm, organised and classy when batting.

Shafique has become one of Pakistan’s go-to top order batsmen in Test cricket as he has excelled since being given the opportunity to open the batting.

In the seven Tests the 22-year-old has played, he has amassed 736 runs, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

Given how well Shafique has fared up to now, Ramiz is excited to see how far the young superstar will go in his career.

“So calm and organised and classy,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 3-3.

Following this, they will take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan’s Next batting superstar, Ramiz Raja has high hopes for 22-year-old talent who is a warrior

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1054 ( 66.12 % ) No! 540 ( 33.88 % )

Like this: Like Loading...