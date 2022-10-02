Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik gave his seal of approval to opening batsman Abdullah Shafique following his strong start to Test cricket.

Shafique has been in red-hot form lately and has kickstarted his career in the longest format by scoring 736 runs in seven Tests, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

With everything going the 22-year-old’s way so far, Malik gave him a thumbs up and encouraged him to keep it up.

“Thumbs up to Abdullah Shafique for his performance, keep it up & all the best,” the 40-year-old said on Twitter.

Malik recently took part in the National T20 Cup, where he accumulated 204 runs in nine matches for Central Punjab, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.14 and a strike-rate of 140.68.

He also took two wickets at an average of 43.

Pakistan are now playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 3-3.

They will then face New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series that will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

