Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz said playing red-ball cricket at the domestic level helped him grow a lot as he enjoyed a lot of success with both the bat and ball.

Nawaz was initially picked in Pakistan’s limited overs squads, but he has started representing his country in Tests as well.

In fact, in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July, he took 10 wickets at an average of 26.10.

“Focus was to play red-ball cricket which makes you grow as a player. My 2022 red-ball season at home was good as I made over 700 runs and took 28-29 wickets,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Nawaz is now featuring in the seven-match T20 series against England, in which he has picked up five wickets in six matches at an average of 36.20.

After this, Pakistan will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the matches being held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

The men in green also named their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

