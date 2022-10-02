Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique said captain Babar Azam is a wonderful batsman who he learns from as much as possible.

Azam has cemented his position as one of the world’s elite players due to his consistent performances in all three formats.

Having done well at the top of the order for Pakistan in Test cricket, Shafique wants to keep absorbing as much as he can from Azam in order to keep getting better.

So far, the 22-year-old has featured in seven Tests and scored 736 runs, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

“Babar is a wonderful batter and I have always learned from him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now captaining Pakistan in their seven-match T20 series against England, where he has scored 281 runs in six games, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 144.10.

The men in green will then travel to New Zealand to take part in a T20 tri-series that will also include Bangladesh. All the games will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

