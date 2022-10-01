Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan paid tribute to England big-hitting all-rounder Ben Stokes following his retirement from the 50-over format, saying “ODI cricket will surely miss you”.

Stokes shocked the cricketing world when he announced he would be walking away from ODIs in July and attributed his decision to the unsustainable schedule.

In the 105 ODIs he played, he scored 2,924 runs, which included three centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 38.98.

He also took 74 wickets at an average of 42.39.

Shadab lauded Stokes for his “wonderful” career and wished him all the best going forward.

“Congratulations on a wonderful ODI career, Ben Stokes. Best of luck with your Test career and other commitments. ODI cricket will surely miss you,” he said on Twitter.

The 23-year-old is now representing Pakistan in their seven-match T20 series against England, where he has taken three wickets in two matches at an average of 19.66.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 16.

The men in green also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

