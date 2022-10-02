Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has high hopes for young opening batsman Abdullah Shafique and even went as far as calling him the “next batting superstar”.

His praise for the 22-year-old comes after Shafique has enjoyed a dream start to his Test career.

The talented youngster has scored 736 runs in seven Tests, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

“Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

Pakistan are now playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 3-3.

They will next go to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the matches being played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

