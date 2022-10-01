Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf conceded that he loves the toughness and grit being shown by teenage pace bowler Naseem Shah.

After a rocky start to his career, which featured inconsistent performances, the 19-year-old is back with a bang and has been highly impressive.

In the Asia Cup, he picked up seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.71.

As for the ongoing T20 series against England, he played one game and went wicketless.

However, he will miss the remainder of the series after initially being diagnosed with pneumonia before testing positive for Covid-19.

“I am pleased with the grit shown by Naseem Shah,” Yousuf, who is the national team’s batting coach, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After the T20 Internationals against England, the men in green will be on their way to New Zealand to play in a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the games will take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also named their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

