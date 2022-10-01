Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has praised captain Babar Azam, saying his maturity shines through as he bats responsibly and leads by example regularly.

Azam has consistently scored runs in all three formats, which has led to many current and former players holding the belief that he is one of the best players in the sport right now.

Yousuf admitted that he is very impressed with the fact that Azam is still excelling with the bat despite having the added pressure of captaincy on his shoulders.

“The maturity Babar has shown as a batsman even after becoming captain in all three formats is remarkable,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 27-year-old is now leading Pakistan in a seven-match T20 series against England, where he has amassed 281 runs in six games, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 144.10.

Afterwards, the men in green will be in action against New Zealand and Bangladesh, with the T20 tri-series scheduled to take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

