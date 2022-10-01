Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan left-arm seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir blew India away in previous encounters.

Afridi produced a magical spell during the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he removed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and Virat Kohli as Pakistan cruised to a 10-wicket win.

As for Amir, he produced one of his most memorable spells in the 2017 Champions Trophy final as he dismissed Rohit, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to help the men in green triumph by 180 runs.

With the 2022 T20 World Cup fast approaching, Hussain noted that India’s batsmen have to address their ability to play left-arm fast bowlers as there is no doubt that Afridi will look to carve through them once again.

Amir won’t be part of the tournament as he retired from international cricket in December 2020.

“India needs to learn how to play left-arm fast bowlers a bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew India away in T20 World Cup and Mohammad Amir blew India away in the final of Champions Trophy 2017,” Hussain, one of the most renowned commentators right now, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Afridi is currently out of action as he is recovering from a right knee ligament injury that sidelined him for the Asia Cup and the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England.

The 22-year-old is expected to make his return for the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch, which will take place from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

