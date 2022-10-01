Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has encouraged pace bowler Naseem Shah to keep shining and taking wickets.

Naseem has enjoyed a great run of form over the past few months and surprised many with his outstanding performance in the Asia Cup, where he finished with seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.71.

He also played one match in the ongoing T20 series against England, where he went wicketless.

However, he will take no further part in the series as he contracted pneumonia before testing positive for Covid-19.

Wasim told the 19-year-old that he is doing great and to keep it up as he is excited to see what the future holds for the incredibly talented youngster.

“Naseem you’re doing great, keep it up buddy,” he said in a video on Twitter.

Following the England T20 Internationals, Pakistan will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also include Bangladesh. All the games will take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

