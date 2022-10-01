Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Wasim Akram has given some advice to Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah when it comes to bowling bouncers.

Known as the Sultan of Swing, Wasim is arguably Pakistan’s greatest-ever fast bowler and had all the tricks in the book, including lethal bouncers and deadly yorkers.

He informed Naseem that when bowling a bouncer to a set batsman, especially in conditions like those in Sri Lanka, a pace bowler should “aim 12-18 inches behind the normal mark”.

Explaining why, Wasim pointed out that it gives the ball more height and increases the chance of a top edge occurring.

“When you bowl a bouncer to a set batsman, especially in Sri Lankan conditions, you must aim 12-18 inches behind the normal mark. It gives you more height and creates chances of a top edge,” he said in a video on Twitter.

Naseem recently featured in the Asia Cup, where he took seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.71.

He also played one game in the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England, where he went wicketless.

However, he has been ruled out for the remainder of the series after contracting pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19.

After the England series, Pakistan will play a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which begins on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

