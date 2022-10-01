Image courtesy of: Unsplash

India batsman Virat Kohli has told Babar Azam to “keep shining and rising” after the Pakistan captain backed him to rediscover his form with the bat.

The 33-year-old has struggled to score runs consistently over the past couple of years, which has led to a lot of people criticising him.

However, instead of doing that too, Azam took a different route and showed his support for the former India skipper.

Thanking the 27-year-old for his kind words, Kohli wants to see Azam keep dominating and wished him all the best for the future.

“Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best,” he said on Twitter.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their seven-match T20 series against England, where he has scored 281 runs in six matches, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 144.10.

He will then feature in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

