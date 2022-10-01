Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan left-arm seamer said he is the “only one in my class” and added that his skills can’t be compared to any other bowler.

Amir was once considered to be the next big thing in Pakistan cricket as he burst onto the international scene as a 17-year-old.

He was constantly a wicket-taking threat and swung the ball brilliantly, which often troubled the opposition batsmen.

However, his career came to a grinding halt when he was indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal and shocked the cricketing world.

After serving a five-year ban, the now 30-year-old made his comeback, but couldn’t perform consistently.

In December 2020, he announced his retirement from international cricket and has been playing in domestic tournaments around the world ever since.

“The skills that I have don’t compare to anyone along with my mindset. I don’t think there are any comparisons because everyone has a different class and I am the only one in my class,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Amir took part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he played an instrumental role in helping the Jamaica Tallawah be crowned champions.

Amir finished with 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.62 and an economy rate of 6.43.

Pakistan are now in the midst of a seven-match T20 series against England, which is tied at 3-3.

They will then travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the games will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

