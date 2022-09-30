Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Aamer Sohail has told Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam that he has to keep living up to the high expectations people have of him.

Azam is one of the best batsmen in the game right now and is often included in the illustrious Fab Four by current and former players.

Right now, he is featuring in the seven-match T20 series against England, where he has made 194 runs in five matches, which includes a century, at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 142.64.

In addition to meeting expectations, Aamer noted that the 27-year-old must continue improving.

“Now he has to live up to those expectations that he has set from his batting and keep on improving,” the former Pakistan skipper told AFP as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Following the England series, Pakistan will be on their way to New Zealand to play in a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

They have also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Proved himself over and over again, Aamer Sohail lauds fantastic Pakistan run-scorer

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 999 ( 66.6 % ) No! 501 ( 33.4 % )

Like this: Like Loading...