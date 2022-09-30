Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has praised current skipper Babar Azam, saying he has proven himself time and time again.

Azam has built a solid reputation for himself as one of the most consistent run-scorers across all three formats.

Currently, he is playing in the seven-match T20 series against England, where he has scored 194 runs in five matches, which includes a century, at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 142.64.

Given the impact he has had, Aamer admitted that no one can doubt the 27-year-old’s abilities with the bat.

“Babar has proved himself with his performance,” he told AFP as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

After the England series, Pakistan will travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: See the way he returned, Ramiz Raja tells Pakistan batsman to follow what Shan Masood did

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 980 ( 66.53 % ) No! 493 ( 33.47 % )

Like this: Like Loading...