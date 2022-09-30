Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail said it is important for the current pace attack to learn the art of reverse swing as back in the day, the national team used it to “rattle” the opposition batsmen.

Pakistan have a strong bowling line-up right now, with many standout seamers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

With many younger talents in the side too, such as Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Mohammad Hasnain, Aamer noted that there is a need for them to learn how to make the ball reverse swing.

“There is definitely room for improvement in Test cricket. We used to rattle opposition batting with our reverse swing in the middle overs,” he told AFP as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“They are good with the new ball, good in the middle overs if it’s reversing but when it’s not reversing then they haven’t got anything new.

“If our fast bowlers learn the art of working with the old ball then our team will go a long way with the kind of talent we have.”

The men in green are currently playing a seven-match T20 series against England, which they lead 3-2.

After this, they will take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

