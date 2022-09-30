Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he reached out to India batsman Virat Kohli to offer support as he knows what it’s like to go through a patch of rough form with the bat.

Through Twitter, Azam told Kohli to “stay strong” and added that the tough times he is experiencing will pass.

The former India skipper rediscovered his form during the Asia Cup as he scored 276 runs in five matches, which included a career-best 122 not out, at an average of 92 and a strike-rate of 147.59.

Most recently, he featured in India’s three-match T20 series against Australia and amassed 76 runs, which included a top score of 63, at an average of 25.33 and a strike-rate of 124.59.

“As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 27-year-old is currently leading Pakistan in their seven-match T20 series against England, where he has accumulated 194 runs in five matches, which includes a century, at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 142.64.

Afterwards, the men in green will feature in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

