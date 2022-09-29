Image courtesy of: Unsplash

India batsman Virat Kohli said “that’s a very good point Mushi bhai and I [will] work on it” after receiving advice from Mushtaq Ahmed, according to the legendary Pakistan spinner himself.

Mushtaq noted that he pinpointed a problem with Kohli’s front foot and told the former India captain about it when they were in the gym.

He praised Kohli for taking the time to listen to what he had to say and for being keen to make changes in order to end his rough patch of form with the bat.

“Once Virat was training in the gym and he himself came to me and asked how everything is going and after a brief conversation I told him a couple of things and he’s a very smart and a good listener,” Mushtaq told ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

“So, I told Virat that the initial 10-15 runs you score, your front foot lands straight on the pitch and when you try to drive the ball, as your foot is not in the direction of the ball, it takes the outside nick even on a flat surface.

“After that, I noted that he began to shuffle across the pitch to get the ball in the middle but as you know when a batter shuffles, especially when it is swinging, he [loses] track of where his off-stump [is].

“He was carefully listening to all my points and acknowledged me, ‘That’s a very good point Mushi bhai and I [will] work on it’.”

Kohli was back to his best in the recent Asia Cup as he smashed 276 runs in five matches, which included a career-best 122 not out, at an average of 92 and a strike-rate of 147.59.

He recently played in India’s T20 series against Australia, where he has amassed 76 runs, which included a top score of 63, at an average of 25.33 and a strike-rate of 124.59.

In the first T20 International against South Africa, he made three runs before being caught behind off the bowling of Anrich Nortje.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team are in the midst of their seven-match T20 series against England and lead 3-2.

Afterwards, they will take part in a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Always told him to play 4-day cricket, Mushtaq Ahmed on Pakistan player who can succeed in Test cricket

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47759 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 299394 ( 76.11 % ) Steve Smith 6833 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8466 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13934 ( 3.54 % ) Joe Root 3026 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2821 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1275 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2187 ( 0.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1275 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3250 ( 0.83 % ) Kagiso Rabada 784 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2384 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...