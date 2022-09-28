Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said he has always advised Shadab Khan to play 4-day cricket as it will allow him to get better and be more prepared for the hardships of Test cricket.

Shadab, a leg-spinner and solid batsman, is only picked for limited overs cricket now, but has represented his country in six Tests, with the last one coming in August 2020.

He pointed out how fast bowler Hasan Ali came back with a bang after playing an entire season of first-class cricket.

In addition to getting his bowling back on track, Mushtaq noted that Hasan’s batting also improved.

“I have always advised Shadab to play 4-day cricket because you will only succeed in Test cricket if you have played an entire season and gotten used to the habit of bowling more regularly and more often,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“One good example to quote here is of Hasan Ali – he played an entire first-class season after coming back from his injury. His batting also improved during all this time.”

Shadab is part of Pakistan’s side for the seven-match T20 series against England, but he has not been included in the playing XI in the four matches that have been played so far.

The 23-year-old has also been selected for the upcoming T20 tri-series that will involve Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Shadab is also in Pakistan’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

