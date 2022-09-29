Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said there is no need for captain Babar Azam to learn anything as he is playing at the highest level right now.

Azam has been in sublime form throughout the year, even though he stumbled during the Asia Cup, where he was restricted to 68 runs in six matches at an average of 11.33.

The 27-year-old has bounced back from that dismal campaign in the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England as he has amassed 194 runs in five matches, which includes a century, at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 142.64.

“Babar doesn’t need to learn anything, in my opinion,” Yousuf said on ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

Following the England series, Pakistan will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

