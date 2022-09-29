Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said there is no need for him to “disturb” a player like Babar Azam as the national team captain is “performing exceptionally well”.

Azam has been in red-hot form across all three formats throughout the year, which has further strengthened his status as one of the world’s best batsmen.

Despite having a forgettable Asia Cup campaign where he mustered 68 runs in six games at an average of 11.33, he has rebounded in the ongoing seven-match T20 series against England.

In the five games he has played, he has accumulated 194 runs, which includes a century, at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 142.64.

“He is performing well and I always try to make sure not to disturb any player who is performing exceptionally well,” Yousuf, the national team’s batting coach, said on ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

