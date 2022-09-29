Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said he likes the way opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been playing.

Imam has been Pakistan’s go-to opener in ODIs, but is starting to be picked in Tests as well.

He has repaid the selectors’ faith in him as he amassed 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74 in the three-Test series against Australia.

He then made 118 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 29.50.

The 26-year-old nephew of legendary Pakistan captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has also maintained his form in ODI cricket as he accumulated 298 runs in three ODIs against Australia, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 149.

He then proceeded to score 199 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

In regards to the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, he mustered eight runs in two matches at an average of four.

“Same goes for Imam, as he too, is doing really well,” Yousuf said on ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports.

Imam recently played in the County Championship in England, where he amassed 177 runs in three matches for Somerset, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40.

The Pakistan team, meanwhile, is playing a seven-match T20 series against England and are 3-2 ahead.

The men in green will then travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh and take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: No need to disturb him, Mohammad Yousuf on dominant Pakistan player performing exceptionally well

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 958 ( 66.99 % ) No! 472 ( 33.01 % )

Like this: Like Loading...