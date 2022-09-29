Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf insisted that he will of course tell opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq about any minor mistakes he is making.

This would obviously be for the betterment of Imam as Yousuf only wants to see him grow and develop into a world-class player.

That being said, the legendary batsman made it clear that he doesn’t like to bother batsmen too much, especially those who are in excellent form.

“I do tell him if there is any minor mistake in his approach,” Yousuf said on ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A-Sports. “So yeah, I always try not to disturb those batters who are performing well.”

Imam recently played county cricket for Somerset and accumulated 177 runs in three games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 35.40.

As for the Pakistan team, they are in the midst of a seven-match T20 series against England.

Afterwards, they will be on their way to New Zealand to take part in a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh. All the games will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their team for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

