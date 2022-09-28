Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mushtaq Ahmed has questioned why Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan is not playing Test cricket.

Shadab has featured in six Tests to date, with the last one coming all the way back in August 2020.

Mushtaq pointed out that the 23-year-old should be picked for the longest format, especially since he has a “good googly and a good flipper”.

“Any spinner which has a good googly and a good flipper should play red-ball cricket, in my opinion,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab has been included in Pakistan’s team for their seven-match T20 series against England, but he has not been picked in the four games that have been played so far.

Following this, the men in green will be on their way to New Zealand to play in a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh. The entire series will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pick him as the second spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed feels 28-year-old is a good option for Pakistan

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 923 ( 67.23 % ) No! 450 ( 32.77 % )

Like this: Like Loading...